Survey: Mental health a top concern among Coloradans during the coronavirus outbreak

About 43% of respondents said they believed the worst has yet to come.

DENVER — Mental health and financial security are two of the top concerns among Coloradans during the COVID-19 pandemic which has shuttered businesses across the state and country.

Cases of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were first reported in Colorado in early March. The number of cases has continued to climb since then with more than 766 deaths linked to the virus as of April 29.

Stay-at-home orders were put in place in an effort to slow the spread of the disease but the state-wide order has since been lifted.

Healthier Colorado and The Colorado Health Foundation on Thursday released new results from a statewide survey about the coronavirus outbreak. The survey looks at the concerns, needs, experiences and attitudes of Coloradans as they navigate through this unprecedented time.

Here are some of the key findings from the survey:

A majority of Coloradans say the stress and worry from the coronavirus outbreak has impacted their mental health.

More Coloradans are worried about paying for necessities of daily living like housing, food, utilities and prescription drugs.

Coloradans overwhelmingly feel the government should do more to make health care more affordable, support individuals who cannot afford food and housing, and provide paid sick and family leave.

Most people feel there are significant changes ahead to the way we live, socialize and work, even after the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

"This crisis is an unfortunate, perfect storm for our mental health,” said Healthier Colorado’s Executive Director Jake Williams.

“Our survey shows that a majority of Coloradans are experiencing a negative impact to their mental health and that they want our government to do more to provide the economic and health support that can bring relief. It is critical that policymakers consider the intertwined consequences of this pandemic, including the increased stress people are experiencing."

Mental health concerns

More than half of those surveyed, about 53%, reported that their mental health has worsened due to stress and anxiety over the pandemic.

"I'm at have a high-risk category to die from this disease," said Denver man in the survey. "I'm nervous whenever I leave my house."

A young Weld County woman wrote in her response, "I feel very trapped and alone."

Financial concerns

Just over a third of people reported that it was "very or somewhat difficult to pay for necessities of daily living." Prior to the outbreak, about 20% of respondents said the same thing.

In the survey, 47% of respondents reported they lost their job, lost income, or had reduced hours.

Coloradans feel the government should do more to assist Coloradans in paying for food (61%), paying for rent and mortgage (59%), supporting people experiencing homelessness (58%) and ensuring paid sick and family leave (54%).

The survey also found an overwhelming majority of Coloradans are worried that people won’t receive necessary support and services.

People were either very or somewhat worried that help would not be available for those who are homeless or who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage (81%), for essential workers to ensure they have personal protective equipment such as masks (76%), and for programs to support people who are hungry and not able to afford food (76%).

Just 28% of people who completed the survey believe things will go back to normal when the coronavirus outbreak is under control, while 65% believe there will be significant changes.