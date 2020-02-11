Free COVID-19 testing site opens Monday in Centennial

The community testing site near Arapahoe Road and Peoria Street will be open seven days a week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A new COVID-19 community testing site opened on Monday, Nov. 2 in Centennial.

The free testing site will be open for screenings seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave. in Centennial, near the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Peoria Street.

The site opened with support from Arapahoe County’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) and the City of Centennial.

Testing at the Centennial site is open to anyone and no ID, health insurance or appointments are required, according to Arapahoe County's OEM. However, visitors are encouraged to reduce wait times by pre-registering at tinyurl.com/co-15238 before going to the site.

Results from the COVID-19 testing site will be available within four days, said Arapahoe County's OEM.

“Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, even if they feel asymptomatic,” said Nate Fogg, Arapahoe County OEM’s Emergency Manager. “The more people get tested, the more we can track the spread of the virus and begin to reverse the trends by taking the appropriate health measures.”

Arapahoe County's OEM said the new Centennial location is expected to draw residents from nearby locations, including Aurora, Littleton and Douglas County.

“We are happy to be able to provide a location that will bring additional testing for Centennial and our surrounding communities," said Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko. "Having a testing site that is free, with no doctor’s order required and close to home or work will provide citizens with the ability to continue to manage their day-to-day lives with more certainty. I appreciate the partnership between the State of Colorado, Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial on making this happen.”

The Centennial testing site is funded by Arapahoe County CARES and run by MAKO Medical Laboratories.

For more information or to pre-register for a test, visit TCHD.org.

