Thornton hair salon plans to reopen, but it won't be business as usual

The owner of Divina's Hair Studio outlined the precautions that will be place when the salon opens on May 11.

THORNTON, Colo. — As Colorado is transitioning to a safer-at-home order, many owners of personal care businesses are now planning how they will reopen.

Under the new safer-at-home guidelines outlined by Governor Jared Polis, businesses like hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and dentists' offices may reopen on May 1 with some restrictions. They cannot open until at least May 8 in areas like the city of Denver where stay-at-home orders were extended.

Adriana Moreno owns Divina's Hair Studio in Thornton. She said she'll wait another week and a half to open to make sure she opens in the safest way possible.

"This is a really special place for me," explained Moreno.

The salon's name means divine in Spanish and is named after her mother, Ludivina Garcia.

Garcia wanted to be a hairstylist and had the dream of working with her daughters in their own salon.

When the opportunity presented itself to buy a family salon, Moreno said she didn't think twice about it. In 2018, however, Garcia lost her battle to breast cancer.

"She was my everything, she was my best friend," said Moreno.

Since the loss of her mother, Moreno said he promised herself she would do anything for this business.

"Being her daughter, it means a lot," she said. "It means I have to be stronger and stronger every day, fighting for this life and just keep it positive."

That outlook has had her focused on reopening safely.

"We're getting ready to make our clients feel safe, feel comfortable," said Moreno as she explained her plans to reopen May 11.

Hairstylists will wear face masks, face shields and gloves, Moreno said. Appointments will be required for everyone and only a few people will be allowed inside at a time.

Once at the salon, customers will be given a face mask and hand sanitizer.

Moreno said she's already disinfected everything and even remodeled her salon for the reopening.

She'll continue to offer hair color, hair extensions, haircuts and updos but said she won’t offer waxing for now because it requires touching the face.

Even with all the preparations, she said she's still nervous.

"We have so many emotions right now," she said. "We're so happy but at the same time, taking all the precautions we need to take to keep us safe during this time."

Like many people, Moreno said she is ready to go back to normal and hopes her studio will help bring comfort.

"I'm so ready, I'm so excited," she said. "We're going to take all the precautions we need to do. I know our girls are going to be safe and we're going to provide a safe place for our clients."

Just like her mother taught her, she's keeping a positive attitude.

"We just have to give this positive energy to our clients, especially during this hard time in our lives, they need a place to feel happy, feel beautiful, feel divina once again."