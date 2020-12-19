AG Weiser in talks with ticket sellers and entertainment venues about possible refunds for Coloradans

The attorney general's office said they have received nearly 100 complaints about denied compensation for tickets to events canceled or postponed by the pandemic.

DENVER, Colorado — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Friday that he is working with Ticketmaster and event venues to obtain refunds for Coloradans for events canceled due to COVID-19.

Weiser's office said it has been communicating with the large ticket seller Ticketmaster and sister company LiveNation along with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) -- the owners of Ball Arena -- to ensure Coloradans are returned their money.

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of concerts and other events in Colorado, leaving many struggling to achieve refunds," Weiser said in a news release. "Consumer need to know their rights and what they are entitled to. We will continue working to ensure that Colorado consumers are treated fairly when they seek compensation for events that didn't not go forward as planned."

>> Video above: State releases guidance for restaurants, events during winter months

According to the release, Ticketmaster, LiveNation and KSE have affirmed their policies allow refunds for canceled events and rescheduled events.

KSE told the attorney general's office that refunds for all canceled events such as Denver Nuggets games or concerts are available.

Although Ticketmaster and KSE will issue refunds, Weiser said the majority of complaints involve ticket resellers.