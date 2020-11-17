Tougher COVID restrictions hit businesses in El Jebel and Basalt

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Business owners in Basalt and El Jebel dreaded Eagle County’s state-mandated move into tougher COVID-19 restrictions Monday just as ski season creeps nearer.
Eagle County officially transferred from a yellow level, which means “concern,” to orange or “high risk” on the state’s COVID-19 dial at 5 p.m. Monday. The move was required by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment because of a high case incidence rate. The El Jebel area and part of Basalt are in Eagle County.
“It does mean additional capacity limits on restaurants, retail establishments, places of worship, gyms, group sports and events,” Eagle County government said in a news release.
>>Watch above video: Here are the changes ski resorts are making this year.
