Tri-County Health to discuss ending mask mandates on Monday

The health department covering Adams and Arapahoe counties will discuss ending school and indoor mask mandates as soon as Feb. 4.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) will discuss ending masking public health orders during a special meeting on Monday.

TCHD, which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties, also said it extended its public health order requiring face masks in schools and childcare facilities through Feb. 4 to give its Board of Health time to consider when to end the mask requirement for schools, childcare facilities and for indoor public spaces.

The health department said that the requirement could end "soon after" Feb. 4.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The City of Denver on Friday said it is "likely" to let its public health order expire next week.

The public health order that requires masks in public indoor spaces is due to expire Thursday, Feb. 3.

"As we approach Feb. 3, we’re analyzing the data and it seems likely we will be able to let the public health order expire," said a statement from the City of Denver to 9NEWS. "We’re encouraged by the continued decline in case rates, positivity and hospitalizations in Denver and across the metro area. We’ll be talking with our regional partners over the weekend."

CDPHE amended a public health order that required people at some public events in metro Denver to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

CDPHE said the updated order no longer requires individuals at unseated, public indoor events of 500 people or more to show proof of vaccination to be admitted. The order applied to Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder and Jefferson counties, as well as Denver and Broomfield.

