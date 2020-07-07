Tri-County health board to consider potential mask mandate

They're hosting a virtual public meeting about the issue that starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) board will meet Wednesday morning to consider different scenarios for potential mask orders for Adams and Arapahoe counties.

The health department also serves Douglas County, but it would not be included in the mandate at this time because they're experiencing fewer cases per 100,000 people, a spokesperson for the health department said.

> The video above is about the effectiveness of wearing masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In mid-May, John Douglas, executive director of TCHD, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said they strongly recommended the usage of masks and would continue to look at data from other communities to decide whether to issue a mandate.

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's being hosted virtually over Zoom.

Currently, the wearing of face coverings is only encouraged by TCHD and is not a requirement. Last week, Coffman said in a tweet that he would support a mask mandate, but said it was up to the health department to put it into place.

Coffman noted last week that he spoke with Gov. Jared Polis and believes Polis has to make a choice between tightening restrictions on businesses or trying a mask mandate. Coffman said that's a big factor in his decision to now support a mandate.

Coffman tweeted about the economic impact of the stay-at-home order on Aurora's economy, costing jobs and hurting families. He said the City of Aurora and the State of Colorado cannot afford to take another step back.