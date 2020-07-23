2 Colorado children die from coronavirus-related disease

Colorado has seven confirmed cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, according to health officials.

DENVER — Two children in Colorado have died from after being diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE)

The syndrome affects blood vessels and organs, and symptoms include prolonged fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. Medical professionals say the syndrome appears to be an atypical Kawasaki-like disease, an illness that causes inflammation of the blood vessels throughout the body.

There have been seven cases of MIS-C in Colorado confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDPHE would not provide any information about the children who died citing family privacy.

In May, Children’s Hospital Associate Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Samuel Dominguez said patients with MIS-C come with severe abdominal pain and low blood pressure, not respiratory issues. He urged parents to seek medical attention if their kids show symptoms, despite concerns about COVID-19.

As of July 15, CDC has received reports of 342 cases and 6 deaths in 37 jurisdictions. Most are in children between the ages of 1 and 14 years old, with an average age of 8.

According to CDC stats, 96% of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 the other four were around someone who had tested positive.

The disorder has been compared to Kawasaki disease, but it's unclear why some have the syndrome and others do not.