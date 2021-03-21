How UCHealth uses a combination of high and low tech to ensure equitable vaccine distribution

The software can help hospitals automatically hold back doses and direct them toward a patient call center.

COLORADO, USA — UCHealth is taking innovative approaches to make sure Covid-19 vaccines are equitably distributed in the community — and it’s using a combination of cutting-edge and very simple technology to do so.

>> Video above: UCHealth shares results of its new ‘cultural navigator’ pilot program.

When scheduling vaccinations, UCHealth typically uses an app called My Health Connection. The app is UCHealth’s branded name for MyChart, the consumer-facing health records app made by Wisconsin-based electronic health records company Epic that is widely used by Colorado hospitals. Nearly 70% of Colorado residents have a record in Epic, according to the company.

Through the MyChart patient portal, patients can sign up for vaccinations, quickly add in their information when they’re at a vaccination site and have their vaccination information automatically sent to other hospitals and the Colorado Immunization Information System, a statewide database of vaccination records. When they’re done, they can pull that information, as well as other health information, right up on their phone.

