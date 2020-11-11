UCHealth study looks at antibody cocktail as way to prevent COVID-19 infection

Doctors are recruiting study participants who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days.

COLORADO, USA — Researchers in Colorado and across the country are recruiting participants for a study that is looking into whether Regeneron’s experimental coronavirus antibody cocktail can not only be used as a treatment, but also a way to prevent COVID-19 infection.

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital doctors are looking for adults who live with an adult or child who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and who is not sick enough to be in the hospital, but rather, is recuperating at home and quarantined with the illness, according to a release from the hospital.

Researchers said they hope to recruit people who are living with someone who has tested positive in the past 96 hours.

“The structure of this study is based on exposure in the household where you know that your highest risk is at the time where that person is sick,” said Dr. Brian Montague, an infectious disease physician leading the study with the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

While the antibody cocktail is not being considered as a vaccine replacement right now, researchers say it could prove to be helpful in virus prevention for those who are highest risk for COVID-19 complications, or for those for whom the vaccine may not work for.

Half of the study participants would get the Regeneron antibodies, the other half would get a placebo.

The study would look into whether patients given the antibodies still become infected with COVID-19, in their high-exposure scenario.

If they do eventually test positive, researchers will then look into whether the antibodies help keep the patient from going to the hospital.

Researchers said they are also hoping to find out how long the Regeneron antibody cocktail may be beneficial before another dose is necessary.

They are aiming to have the results in early Spring, according to Montague.

Regeneron antibodies are currently being studied as a treatment for COVID-19 infection, and so far, they are showing to be more effective in patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Those interested in the study on prevention can be screened online here.