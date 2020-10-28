Many unemployed Coloradoans will get a $375 stimulus payment under new executive order

Around 435,000 Coloradoans who make less than $52,000 per year will qualify for the one-time payment.

DENVER, Colorado — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed an executive order Wednesday that will direct a one-time, $375 stimulus payments to people who are experiencing economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the governor's office.

The payments will go to workers who make less than $52,000 per year and have applied for unemployment benefits between March 15 and Oct. 24.

All Coloradans who were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and other programs — are eligible to receive the one-time payment. About 435,000 Coloradoans will qualify for the new benefits, the governor's office said.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) estimates about 65% of all unemployment claimants since March 15 will qualify for these benefits.

“Washington D.C has failed to act to provide additional direct cash support for hardworking Coloradans and to further stimulate the economy, so today Colorado is boldly doing our part to help our own," Polis said in the release. "I am taking swift action in close consultation with legislative leadership and members of the JBC to direct immediate payments to people whose lives and jobs have been hurt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado can and should act now to help the hardworking people who will help lead us out of this challenging time and that’s what we’re doing today.”

The executive order will make available $168 million from the following funds:

$148.9 million in anticipated reversions to the General Fund from the Medical Services Premium line due to lower than estimated growth in Medicaid enrollment and an extension of federal matching funds

$13.8 million in existing funds in the Disaster Emergency Fund

$5.3 million from the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund.