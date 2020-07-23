United says all passengers waiting for planes must now wear masks

United, the largest airline flying out of Denver International Airport, said it developed the tougher mask policy in conjunction with the Cleveland Clinic.

DENVER — If you're waiting to catch a United Airlines flight, the airline said today that you'll have to wear a mask. The new policy takes effect on July 24.

Chicago-based United (Nasdaq: UAL) said "customers will be required to wear a face covering in the more than 360 airports where the airline operates around the world. This includes United customer service counters and kiosks, United Club locations, United's gates and baggage claim areas."

If you don't cooperate with the new policy, United said you could be barred from traveling.

"The most important thing any of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to simply wear a mask when we're around other people. A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I'm proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA at 25

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.