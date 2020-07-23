United says all passengers waiting for planes must now wear masks

DENVER — If you're waiting to catch a United Airlines flight, the airline said today that you'll have to wear a mask. The new policy takes effect on July 24.
Chicago-based United (Nasdaq: UAL) said "customers will be required to wear a face covering in the more than 360 airports where the airline operates around the world. This includes United customer service counters and kiosks, United Club locations, United's gates and baggage claim areas."
If you don't cooperate with the new policy, United said you could be barred from traveling.
"The most important thing any of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to simply wear a mask when we're around other people. A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I'm proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.
