2 University of Denver sororities suspended due to possible COVID-19 breaches

DENVER — University of Denver (DU) said they suspended two sororities after receiving three separate reports about two individual sororities possibly in breach of the city and university COVID-19 protocol.

These reports came in over this past weekend, said DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner.

Two of the three reports are related to a sorority that may have engaged in a large informal gathering of more than 10 people. The last report outlines that a sorority may have breached the COVID-19 rules and guidelines of the city and university. Campus fraternities and sororities have been limited to virtual recruitment events.

“In response, we have placed both of these student organizations on interim suspension immediately, pending further investigations,” Haefner said.

Individuals who are suspected of having breached the protocols pending this investigation have also been issued location restrictions.

“We will not hesitate to pursue disciplinary actions if members of our community disregard the protocols and public health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Haefner said.

DU's Fall 2020 plan, "DU Your Part" requires all students to:

Wear a face covering while on campus.

Wash hands frequently.

Practice social distancing of six feet or more.

Monitor symptoms each and every day.

Stay home when sick.

Go to the nearest Emergency Room if symptoms worsen.

If positive, call 303-871-2683

Follow city guidelines.

The sororities suspended are not listed in this letter from the Chancellor’s office. The Student Rights and Responsibilities (SRR) investigation is pending outcome.

