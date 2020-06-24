New daily US coronavirus cases surge to highest in 2 months

While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

NEW YORK — New cases of the coronavirus in the United States have surged to the highest level in two months.

According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus. That’s more than on any single day since the outbreak began with the exception of April 9, when 34,800 cases were reported, and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were reported.

New cases in the U.S. have been surging for more than a week after they had been trending down for more than six weeks.

While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west. Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

In the United States, experts say the resurgence in infections there is not a so-called “second wave" but a continuation of the first wave of outbreaks as the number of cases plateaus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.