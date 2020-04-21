VA or SSI recipient with kids? File now to get extra $500 in stimulus check

If you are an SSI or VA beneficiary and have a dependent, you’ll need to file that with the IRS now to get a dependent payment with your stimulus check.

People with children who receive Supplemental Security Income or are a Veteran Affairs (VA) beneficiary need to provide the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with dependent information by May 5 in order to receive additional funds in their stimulus checks.

The IRS will automatically issue $1,200 economic impact statements to those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), railroad retirement benefits (RRB), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs (VA) beneficiaries.

However, if SSI and VA recipients didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, they will need to give the IRS dependent information in order to receive an additional $500 per child in their stimulus check. Otherwise, the dependent payments will come with their 2020 tax return.

"These groups don't normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

SSI and VA recipients with children should file that information on the IRS’ online non-filer tool by May 5.

The deadline to provide dependent information already passed for those receiving Social Security retirement, SSDI and RRB. If people in these groups did not provide dependent information, they will receive the extra $500 per child with a tax return.

SSI and VA recipients who receive compensation and pension benefit payments should receive their economic impact payments by mid-May, according to the IRS. People receiving Social Security retirement, SSDI and RRB will start getting payments next week.