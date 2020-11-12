1 of Colorado's VA healthcare sites will receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System is one of 37 VA medical centers around the U.S. that will receive some of the initial doses of Pfizer vaccine.

AURORA, Colo. — The VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (VA ECHCS) in Aurora announced Thursday that it will be among the first wave of hospitals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

VA ECHCS is one of 37 VA medical centers around the United States that will receive some of the initial doses of Pfizer vaccine.

"We are excited to be one of the first VAs to receive the vaccine and are honored to be able to provide this service to our most vulnerable veterans and employees," Michael Kilmer, the director of VA ECHCS, said in a news release.

"Our ultimate goal is to offer the vaccine to all Veterans and employees who choose to be vaccinated. It is the hope of so many, that this vaccine coupled with masking, physical distancing and frequent hand washing will help flatten the COVID-19 curve. We are hopeful to be a part of the solution."

According to the news release, a major reason the medical facility was chosen was because of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center's ability to vaccinate a large number of people and its ability to store the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures.