More than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in Eagle County

Public health officials said they are ’very, very proud’ of that number.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — More than 25,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Eagle County. That’s nearly half of the county’s population — 55,127 as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau back in 2019.

>Video above: Vaccine shipments to Colorado are ramping up.

Of course, 25,000 doses don’t translate into 25,000 people because some of the vaccine numbers reflect two-dose requirements. But still …

“That number, as a percentage of the population, is incredible and we are very, very proud of it,” said Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron on Tuesday.

Many of those shots went into local arms over the past week when 4,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also know as the Janssen vaccine, shipped out to Eagle County. That shipment sparked large vaccination clinics at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, Vail Health Hospital and Battle Mountain High School late last week.

During his weekly report to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, Baron noted an average of 220 people per hour — or three to four people per minute — received their shots during the large vaccination events. “We have administered nearly all of those 4,500 doses,” he said. “That is really an important accomplishment.”