Out of 139,000 J&J shots, three reports of clots in Colorado

Administration of the one shot COVID-19 vaccine was temporarily halted afer reports of the rare, but serious clots.

COLORADO, USA — Three reports of people sustaining blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been made in Colorado, a state spokesperson said Thursday, representing a tiny fraction of the more than 139,000 doses that have been administered statewide.

Five total reports of “blood clotting events” were reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, said Brian Spencer, spokesman for the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

Three of those were made after the patients received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those three represent 0.002% of doses administered in Colorado.

It’s unclear if the vaccine caused the clotting in those three patients. Spencer said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handled the investigations “and makes the determination of whether reported blood clotting events” are related to the vaccine. He said it was not likely all three will meet that definition.

The CDC did not return a previous request for comment about reports of clotting in Colorado.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.