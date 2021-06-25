4th winner of Colorado's $1 million vaccine drawing to be announced

Gov. Jared Polis will also announce the third round of scholarships to be awarded to five Colorado students.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to announce the fourth $1 million winner in Colorado's Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing on Friday.

Polis will also announce the third round of scholarship winners, each getting $50,000 toward college.

> Video above: 3rd winner of Colorado's $1 million cash drawing announced.

The announcement is scheduled for Friday at 1:20 p.m. from the Carriage House at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Under the program, first announced in May, the Colorado Lottery will hold a total of five drawings between June 4 and July 7. Anyone 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered if the Colorado Immunization Information System has your records.

Twenty-five college scholarships are being offered, along with a $1 million lottery program for five adult winners who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

