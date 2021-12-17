500+ Denver businesses qualify as fully vaccinated, allowing them to bypass mask mandate

DENVER — Over 500 businesses in Denver qualify as fully vaccinated facilities, allowing them to bypass the city's indoor mask mandate.
Under a city public health order, a business must enforce mask-wearing in indoor public spaces unless the business or venue implements a vaccine verification check system. They have to verify that 95% or more of the people in the facility, at any given time, are fully vaccinated by checking for proof of vaccination before patrons enter the establishment.
Businesses interested in becoming a fully vaccinated facility should send the following information to CovidVaccine@denvergov.org:
- Name of the facility
- Address of the facility
- Type of facility (office building, gym, etc.)
- Contact information (including email address and phone number) of the person at the facility responsible for verifying the vaccination status of people within the facility
- Date the facility began verifying vaccination status.
When the information is received, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) will send a confirmation along with the appropriate signage.
To report a business for a public health order violation, people can fill out the form at the bottom of this webpage.
>> Here's a list of the fully vaccinated facilities in Denver. Please note that this document is not updated in real-time, said DDPHE. Check back regularly for the most up-to-date information.
