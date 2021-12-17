500+ Denver businesses qualify as fully vaccinated, allowing them to bypass mask mandate

A business must verify that 95% or more of people in the facility, at any given time, are fully vaccinated to qualify along with a few other rules.

DENVER — Over 500 businesses in Denver qualify as fully vaccinated facilities, allowing them to bypass the city's indoor mask mandate.

Under a city public health order, a business must enforce mask-wearing in indoor public spaces unless the business or venue implements a vaccine verification check system. They have to verify that 95% or more of the people in the facility, at any given time, are fully vaccinated by checking for proof of vaccination before patrons enter the establishment.

Businesses interested in becoming a fully vaccinated facility should send the following information to CovidVaccine@denvergov.org:

Name of the facility

Address of the facility

Type of facility (office building, gym, etc.)

Contact information (including email address and phone number) of the person at the facility responsible for verifying the vaccination status of people within the facility

Date the facility began verifying vaccination status.

When the information is received, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) will send a confirmation along with the appropriate signage.

To report a business for a public health order violation, people can fill out the form at the bottom of this webpage.

>> Here's a list of the fully vaccinated facilities in Denver. Please note that this document is not updated in real-time, said DDPHE. Check back regularly for the most up-to-date information.