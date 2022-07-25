State recommends 585 people vaccinated by Bloom Healthcare get revaccinated

The state health department said 585 people received expired Moderna vaccines from Bloom between September and May.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is recommending that 585 people who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Bloom Healthcare between September and May get revaccinated.

The state said Bloom administered the vaccines past their beyond-use date. The company discovered the error and reported it to CDPHE.

Bloom is contacting the affected people via phone and email, if the provider has contact information for them.

CDPHE said vaccines administered past their beyond-use date may be ineffective, but there are no negative side effects associated with receiving a dose past its beyond-use date. The only risk is that it may not offer protection from COVID-19 the way a valid dose does.

Bloom provides in-home primary care and other services in patients' homes across the Denver metro area, according to its website. CDPHE said they temporarily paused Bloom's ability to administer vaccines, but recently reauthorized them so they can distribute repeat doses to those who need to be revaccinated.

CDPHE said the 558 people who received one invalid dose from Bloom should be revaccinated with one dose of an age-appropriate vaccine as soon as possible. Moderna is recommended over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The 27 people who received two invalid doses from Bloom Healthcare should receive two doses of an age-appropriate vaccine as soon as possible following CDC-recommended vaccine spacing intervals. A Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is recommended over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who have received a valid dose or doses since receiving the vaccine from Bloom Healthcare should space their doses according to CDC guidance.