Q&A: About 700,000 Coloradans now eligible for a 2nd COVID booster shot

DENVER — According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), more than 700,000 people in the state are now eligible for another CPVID-19 booster dose.

This week the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a fourth Pfizer or Moderna dose for people 50 and older that have received their third dose at least four months ago. Coloradan Deja Gill is one of them.

"I know more people who have died from COVID, I don't know anyone who has died from the vaccine," Gill said. "I think everyone should get the second, the third, the fourth booster. We all should get it. Like I said, I’m not a proponent of any other needle taking except when you have to do it at your doctors appointment, this is one I will do."

Gill was elated to hear the approval of a second booster shot. The Denver woman is over 50-years-old and planning to get the dose as soon as possible.

"It gives me a sense of protection and it gives me that gumption that I can go out to the public," she said. "It doesn't hurt to follow the protocol but it hurts when you're in bed sick with COVID."

CDPHE stated more than a million adults 50 and older in Colorado have received the third dose. Of those, about 723,000 got their third dose at least four months ago.

A CDPHE spokesperson shared with 9NEWS, via email, a little more information on the rollout process for the latest approval of boosters.

9NEWS: How will Coloradans 50+ be able to access that fourth vaccine dose? How soon can they receive it?

CDPHE: Individuals interested in getting a fourth dose can make an appointment today. We have nearly 2,000 vaccine providers who remain ready to provide primary doses and boosters, including fourth doses for adults 50 years of age and older.

Will they need to provide any information when they attempt to get the vaccine? License? Vaccine card?

CDPHE: Vaccine providers cannot require identification to administer vaccines. Providers will need to confirm that individuals received their third dose at least four months ago, which they can do through the Colorado Immunization Information System or if the patient presents their vaccination card.

Individuals seeking a fourth dose should bring their COVID-19 vaccine record with them to their appointment to make this verification process simpler. Individuals can obtain their immunization record through the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) Public Portal. Individuals vaccinated in Colorado also can find a digital version of their COVID-19 immunization card through myVaccine Record on the myColorado mobile app. Individuals who got their COVID-19 vaccination(s) outside of Colorado and have misplaced their vaccine card should contact their vaccination provider or the immunization information system of the state where they were vaccinated.

Roughly how many individuals now qualify for that forth dose?

CDPHE: There are more than 1 million adults 50 and older in Colorado who have received a third dose, and, of these, about 723,000 people are currently at least 4 months out from their previous booster.

What is supply like for those individuals looking to access that additional dose?

CDPHE: There are an estimated 470,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the field across Colorado today, which are available for those eligible for primary, third and fourth doses.

Are we expecting more supply to come in because of the latest FDA authorization?

CDPHE: Without additional federal COVID-19 funding, we will have to draw from existing vaccine supplies of Pfizer and Moderna to meet the needs of both primary doses and any additional/booster doses. As of March 29, the state has an estimated 470,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the field, which are available for those eligible for both third and fourth doses. The Polis administration is urging Congress to secure funding to purchase enough vaccine doses for all and invest in variant-specific vaccines or a pan-COVID vaccine protecting against a range of variants should the science and data demonstrate the need.