Connecting Colorado: Gov. Polis, other experts will answer your vaccine questions in 9NEWS town hall

We know you have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Take those questions directly to Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado health experts in our town hall.

DENVER — Less than two months after the federal government gave the green light, more than 100,000 Coloradans have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 400,000 people are halfway there.

Still, with more than five million people living in Colorado, we have a long way to go.

We know you're curious about when you and your family can get the vaccine and what that process will look like.

Gov. Jared Polis and other expert panelists will answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine during our upcoming "Connecting Colorado: Vaccine Facts" 9NEWS town hall on Tuesday, and we want to give you the chance to ask your question directly.

All you need to do is record a video of yourself asking the question or have someone else record it for you (holding the phone horizontally is best).

You then have two options to send in the video:

Upload it directly to the 9NEWS app. You'll find a prompt to submit it at the top of the screen as soon as you open the app on your phone. Email the video to us at YourTake@9NEWS.com, and be sure to include your full name and where you live in the email.

Anchor Kyle Clark and 9NEWS Director of Reporting Chris Vanderveen will anchor the town hall. It will air live on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.