Vaccinations, including Johnson & Johnson, to continue this weekend in Aspen

Pitkin County to roll out first 1,500 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Pitkin County’s vaccination rollout continues Friday and Sunday and will include the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said Tuesday.

On Friday, public health officials will dole out 130 first doses and 108 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, as well as 1,170 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock and county spokeswoman Tracy Trulove.

Then on Sunday, public health officials will provide the first 1,500 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Peacock told county commissioners Tuesday during their regular weekly work session. The state of Colorado has requested 45,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said.

All vaccines will be provided at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot.

Pitkin County is currently working toward vaccinating residents 60 and older, front-line workers at grocery stores and in agriculture as well as residents between the ages of 16 and 59 with two or more high-risk health conditions, Peacock said.

The state recently issued new guidelines on vaccine priorities, which means some groups were moved further down the list. However, Pitkin County already started vaccinating some members of those groups, including utility, transit and postal workers, and will provide second shots to those groups later this month, he said.