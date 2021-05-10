AVH posts job openings to replace unvaccinated employees

Hospital reports 100% vax rate among doctors, 97% overall.

ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) officials reported a 97% inoculation rate among its staff as of Monday, while 14 open positions are being advertised for employees vacating their jobs by opting out of the hospital’s vaccination mandate.

Hospital CEO David Ressler’s update to the hospital’s board of directors at their monthly meeting, which was held virtually, came after AVH announced in September that employees had until Oct. 31 to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or they would be terminated. Employees can retain their job if they opt out for religious or medical reasons.

The unvaccinated employees were notified last week that their jobs are being posted, Ressler said.

“They are a mix of full- and part-time and what we call PRN (on-call employees), … and the fact is everyone of them is important to us, and they have been serving our organization and our community,” Ressler said. “And it’s very sad if that is the choice they make to not become vaccinated, and we’ll have to replace their positions.”

“The good news for them is we do have J&J vaccinations still available, and because it’s a single shot they can receive their vaccination and still meet the deadline of Oct. 31, so we highly hope and encourage that that is the choice our staff will make,” he said.