Aspen’s outdoor mask zone expires on Saturday

Aspen City Council unanimously approves an ordinance that keeps indoor facial coverings, and outdoors when social distancing is unattainable.

ASPEN, Colo. — As the Center for Disease Control on Tuesday eased its guidelines for people wearing facial coverings outdoors, Aspen City Council voted to let lapse its ordinance mandating a mask zone throughout downtown on May 1.

Council during its regular meeting unanimously passed an amended emergency ordinance that continues to require people to wear masks in indoor public places, as well as outdoors when they are unable to maintain social distancing and are with people from a different household. The ordinance expires June 7.

What was removed from the ordinance was requiring people to wear masks outdoors in a specific geographical area in the downtown core, the commercial area along North Mill Street and at Highlands base area.

That mask zone has been in place since last year and was being considered by council to be extended until at least June 7.

Councilwoman Rachel Richards preferred to extend the mask zone until that date, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases among children and an uptick in the positivity rate in Colorado.

> Watch video above: New CDC guidance says no more masks outdoors if vaccinated

“I’m having a little concern about unmasking right now,” she said. “I am comfortable with the expiration of June 7 and that is roughly 40 days from now, it’s not an especially longer time to try to wait this out in the name of protection of public health.”

Councilwoman Ann Mullins agreed with Richards, and said masks protect both the wearer and the people around them.

But Councilman Ward Hauenstein and Mayor Torre voted against the extension in an initial vote for adopting the ordinance as written.

Hauenstein said he shares Richards’ concerns but there are too many regulations for the average citizen to follow when it comes to COVID-19 public health orders.

“With three layers of ordinances, our ordinance, the county public health order and the state, it’s pretty much confusion for anybody,” he said.

Failing to get the required unanimous vote, Richards and Mullins changed their positions and voted with their colleagues to keep the indoor mask and outdoor social distancing regulations intact until June 7.