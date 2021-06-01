Assisted living facility still waiting on timeline for COVID-19 vaccine

Families are frustrated and so are staff members at Golden Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care.

GOLDEN, Colo. — More than three weeks after the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado, residents and staff at an assisted living facility in Golden are still waiting to hear when they'll receive the first shot.

“It’s just been continued disappointment and heartbreak for us to have to explain yet again to my parents that we’re not there yet," said Sara Spaulding.

Spaulding's parents, Warren and Janet Spaulding, live at Golden Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Under Colorado's vaccination rollout plan, assisted living facilities should be among the first to receive the vaccine.

“We’re being told nobody knows what the deadlines are or who’s doing what," Sara Spaulding said.

CVS Health and Walgreens were selected by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS) to administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.

“I cannot get ahold of CVS," said Heather Bunch, executive director of Golden Lodge. "Our contact [at CVS] said they had to do all of the shots for the nursing homes and that was three weeks ago, and now they’re not answering their phones."

Bunch said CVS provided consent forms for the vaccine, but the assisted living facility still doesn't know when the vaccine will arrive.

“It’s major frustration," Bunch said. "I’d say every other call I take is asking when are we getting [the vaccine]? What’s the new status? Did you hear anything this week?”

Sara Spaulding is frustrated, too. She said she's contacted the governor's office, the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the Colorado Hospital Association and others for answers.

“We’ve had to repeat our experiences over and over again even sometimes to the same people," Spaulding said.

In a tweet from Gov. Jared Polis' personal account on Dec. 30, Polis said long-term care facility vaccinations are happening under federal contract with Walgreens and CVS.

"They inform us they'll be done by Jan. 11," he wrote. "I'm pushing them to meet that schedule or faster."

9NEWS reached out to CVS Health and Walgreens with questions about the timeline and logistics involved in administering the vaccine in Colorado.

A spokesperson provided a written statement saying CVS Health pharmacy teams began work Dec. 28 to administer the vaccine in 382 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Colorado. The teams plan to make three visits to each of those long-term care facilities.

"The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive," the spokesperson wrote. "CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks."

“That’s not a good enough answer," Sara Spaulding said. "That’s unacceptable that you are not going to vaccinate the 1A population in a timely manner."

A Walgreens corporate spokesperson could not provide specific numbers or details on its vaccination plan in Colorado long-term care facilities.

"We are working closely with state governments to expand vaccine administration as they finalize their prioritization and distribution plans for additional vulnerable populations," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

Sara Spaulding said she gets a weekly COVID-19 test so she can visit her parents in Golden, but other family members haven't seen Warren and Janet Spaulding in months.

“We’ve seen a significant decline in their mental health," Sara Spaulding said.

She's is tired of waiting and losing precious time with her parents.

“People are dying without their loved ones in the room with them, and there’s no excuse for any of that now that we have a vaccine," Sara Spaulding said. "We just don’t have a plan for administering it.”

9NEWS sent written questions about the effort to vaccinate Colorado long-term care facilities and requested an interview with CDPHE Tuesday, but did not receive a response before deadline.

