Aurora veterans facility residents getting vaccinated

The Fitzsimons Veterans Facility is one of 12 retirement facilities in Colorado to get a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

AURORA, Colo. — The Veterans Living Facility at Fitzsimons will be issuing its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Fitzsimons is one of 12 retirement and assisted living facilities in Colorado that received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis will be appearing at a photo opportunity Tuesday afternoon at the facility to speak with two men and their families after the men receive the vaccine.

Polis and the men will speak via computer and phone since outside visitors aren't allowed inside the facility.

Fitzsimons is located at 1919 Quentin St. in Aurora. The home is on the west end of the sprawling CU Anschutz and UCHealth medical campus near Peoria Street.

The Fitzsimons facility offers 180 beds for veterans who need skilled nursing care, along with another 21 beds for short-term rehab.

In April, the facility had an outbreak of the coronavirus which caused the deaths of at least two residents. Members of the Colorado National Guard were called in to test all of Fitzsimons' residents and staff after the outbreak was reported.

Seven other residents and seven staff members tested positive at that time.