Deadline approaches for Aurora Public Schools employees to get COVID vaccine

So far, the district's superintendent said, about 96% of employees are fully vaccinated.

AURORA, Colo. — Thursday is the deadline for people who work in Aurora Public Schools (APS) to get vaccinated.

This summer, the school district was one of the first in Colorado to announce a vaccine mandate.

So far, the numbers are positive. The district's superintendent said about 96% of employees are fully vaccinated. He said that number will go up as more people get their vaccine proof submitted, and others get their second doses.

"We're incredibly grateful to our staff for stepping up and responding to this need for our students to be protected, and our protection in our classrooms," APS superintendent Rico Munn said.

The district is also requiring student-athletes to either get vaccinated or get tested regularly.

