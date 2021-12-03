Ball Arena to host 15 vaccination clinics in December

11 of the clinics coincide with Avalanche, Nuggets and Mammoth games.

DENVER — Sports fans will have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccines at a series of clinics taking place at Ball Arena throughout the month of December.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Friday it is partnering with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) to provide 15 clinics, 11 of which coincide with Avalanche, Nuggets and Mammoth games.

“Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is pleased to continue its partnership with Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots at Ball Arena,” said Matt Bell, Senior Vice President of Venue Operations for KSE in a statement. “Our commitment to the health, safety and wellness of our fans, staff, athletes and performers remains our top priority at KSE, and we will continue to do our part to help combat the pandemic and make our community safer.”

Here are the scheduled clinics:

Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Disney on Ice)

Dec. 5: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Disney on Ice)

Dec. 6: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 7: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 10: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 11: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Dec. 12: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 13: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 14: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 15: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 18: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 23: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 29: 1-9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 30: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated should go to the vaccine bus in the Ball Arena parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street, according to a release.

Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency, or insurance is required.

Jefferson County Public Health also announced Friday that they will be opening a large-scale vaccination site in Littleton. The Jefferson Marketplace vaccine site is located at 8194 S. Kipling Parkway and will open on Dec. 4. That clinic will operate Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for information about vaccine providers across the state.

