Denver sports arena to host 28 vaccine clinics in January

DENVER — Colorado’s statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign is continuing in January.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has added 28 new clinic dates at Denver's Ball Arena to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots.

In partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), the Ball Arena clinics began operating Sunday and run throughout January, often the same day as Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Mammoth games.

Current confirmed dates for Ball Arena clinics:

Jan. 4: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 5: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 6: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 8: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 9: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 10: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 11: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 12: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 13: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 14: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 15: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 16: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 17: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 18: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 19: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 20: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 21: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 22: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 23: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Jan. 24: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 25: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 26: Noon - 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 28: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 29: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Jan. 30: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Jan. 31: Noon - 7:30 p.m. (no event)

Parking is free on non-event days or on event days if you arrive before the arena doors open (usually three hours before the event).

Mile High United Way’s Ride United program is providing access to free rides (up to 25 miles each way) to vaccination sites across Colorado. You can dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org to learn more.

These clinics are in addition to the more than 1700 vaccine providers across the state. CDPHE encourages advance appointments and walk-ups are accepted while inventory remains available each day.

Four community vaccine sites now offer testing and vaccination at the same location:

Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way, Lot H, Commerce City)

Timberline Church (2908 S Timberline Road, Fort Collins)

WaterWorld (8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights)

Kunsmiller Academy (2250 S. Quitman St., Denver)

Existing large community vaccine sites will also continue into January:

Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora)

Chapel Hills Mall (1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs)

Citadel Mall (680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs)

Douglas County Fairgrounds (500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock)

Mesa County Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction)

Pueblo Mall (3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo)

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

