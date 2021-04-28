Basalt council decides to play it safe by extending face covering requirement

New resolution requires masks until June 8.

BASALT, Colo. — On the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased recommendations for masks in some outdoor scenarios, the Basalt Town Council on Tuesday extended it public health order requiring face coverings until June 8.

Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said the precaution seems prudent until there is a clearer picture on the direction Pitkin and Eagle counties are going with their regulations. Basalt is divided between the two counties.

“Eagle County is going to be rolling back many of their restrictions and so is Pitkin County,” Mahoney said.

In Colorado, masks requirements can be based upon the number of cases diagnosed in a county. That can create a confusing patchwork of regulations, particularly in a relatively small area such as the Roaring Fork Valley, which falls into three counties.

COVID case counts are dropping in Pitkin County, so it moved Monday to Blue level restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The move removes many capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms, offices and retail shops.

