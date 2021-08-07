The state is giving out $100 Walmart gift cards at these 2 Boulder vaccine clinics

The vaccine clinics are on Sunday and Monday at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch.

BOULDER, Colo. — To continue to incentivize people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the state is handing out approximately 200 $100 Walmart gift cards at two vaccine clinics in Boulder in the coming days.

It’s worth mentioning that Boulder does not have a Walmart (the nearest locations are Broomfield and Lafayette, though the state says the gift cards also work for online purchases).

The two free vaccine clinics are being held at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch at 1001 Arapahoe Ave. Here are the exact times:

On Sunday, July 18, from noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 19, from 2 to 7 p.m.

The city said parking at the library would be limited due to the Boulder Creek Festival. The nearest free parking garage is at 10th and Walmart streets and is free on the weekends.

Like all other vaccine clinics, the shots are free and no insurance, identification or pre-registration is required. The Walmart gift cards will be available for both first and second-shot appointments.

There will be roughly 100 gift cards handed out each day.

Both the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer option are available.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and clinics, visit Boulder County’s website.

This is part of the state’s continued effort to get more people inoculated in the fight against COVID-19. A previous effort included five $1 million drawings as well as numerous scholarships.

Everyone 12 and older are now eligible for a vaccine. There has been an increased push for as many people to get vaccinated as possible due to the influx in COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant, which scientists have said is more transmissible.

