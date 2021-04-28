Breckenridge ditches mandatory mask zone downtown

The Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance on Tuesday, April 27, that loosens mask requirements in town.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge’s mandatory mask zone is officially a thing of the past. The Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance on Tuesday, April 27, that loosens mask requirements in town.

The newly approved mask ordinance in Breckenridge requires people to comply with any local, state or federal mask orders. The new ordinance repeals a 2020 ordinance that created a mandatory mask zone in Breckenridge, which required everyone in the core of town to wear a mask at all times — inside or outside.

“As we appear to be transitioning to lesser face-covering requirements, it is important to have an ordinance that spells out compliance with whatever the current orders are at the time,” Town Manager Rick Holman explained in his memo to council.

> Watch video above: New CDC guidance says no more masks outdoors if vaccinated

Holman said the new ordinance means the town will follow Summit County’s mask rules. Summit County’s current public health order requires people to wear masks whenever they are in indoor areas open to the public or outdoors when people will be within 6 feet of one another for more than 15 minutes. Exceptions include that masks don’t need to be worn by children younger than 2, people with certain medical conditions or while people are eating or drinking.