Centura Health holding clinic to provide 'orphan' doses of Moderna vaccine

The clinic Thursday is specifically for people who have already received their first vaccine dose.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Centura Health is giving people who have already received their first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine but don't have an appointment for their second one.

The healthcare provider is offering 2,500 appointments this Thursday for people to receive a so-called orphan dose at a drive-up clinic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Video above: VERIFY: Do you need the second COVID-19 vaccine shot?

Centura said in a release that orphan doses are in high demand, and most vaccine providers do not have the workflow to accommodate people who need them.

They're giving the following guidelines for those who are interested:

Interested individuals should have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine before April 2 to be eligible.

They can register at www.centura.org/vaccine using the Commerce City Drive-Up Event link. There is a link and instructions to sign up for “2nd Dose Only.”

Patients should bring their vaccine card from their first dose vaccination with them to their appointment.

Centura said they are committed to vaccinating as many people in their communities as quickly and efficiently as it can in order to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

