Centura transitions three vaccine sites to Moderna and Pfizer only

The change is due to the shortage in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as recent adverse reactions to it.

COLORADO, USA — Patients coming to three COVID-19 mass vaccination sites over the next several days will only be receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, Centura Health said Friday. The announcement comes two days after 11 people experienced adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson shot at one of their events.

The events will take place April 10-14 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective, Centura said, but given the national shortage and reactions at their April 7 event in Commerce City, they will not be administering it to patients on those dates.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have remained flexible and nimble, always ready to adapt our processes and systems rooted in our commitment to Safety First, People Always,” said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO of Centura Health. “I applaud and support our incredible caregivers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their courage to see something, say something, and stop the line.”

Centura Health said the 24,400 people signed up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can keep their same appointment date, time and location. The second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine will be scheduled for 21 days later at the same time and location as the first dose appointment.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will still be given to those in ambulatory care and in other physical clinic settings, Centura Health said.

Those who cannot make their appointment should call 855-882-8065 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily to cancel or re-schedule.





