Here's how to check if you're in the state vaccine database before the $1 million drawing

Colorado is offering five $1 million prizes to people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to get more people to take it.

DENVER — Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 might be priceless, but winning an extra $1 million for the effort is definitely nice.

Tuesday is the last day to be entered into the first drawing of Colorado's sweepstakes. To get in, Coloradans must get at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of the day. People who have previously gotten vaccinated are also entered, according to the state.

You can check your vaccination records through the online Colorado Immunization Information System Public Portal. It might take a few days for providers to put their information into the system. Make sure you search exactly the information you gave your provider when you got your shot.

> Video above: We answer your questions about the Colorado vaccine sweepstakes.

If you still can't find yourself in the database, make sure your provider submitted your vaccination information. If they say they did, contact the CIIS Help Desk (303-692-2437, option 2) to check that the state has your data.

The dates for the drawings will be:

June 4

June 11

June 18

June 25

July 7

Because this is part of an effort to get people who are hesitant to get the vaccine, the winners' names will be made public.

Here's how it works: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will randomly assign a number to each eligible person in CIIS and report those numbers to the Colorado Lottery on the day of each drawing.

Colorado Lottery will use a random number generator to draw a winning number, and CDPHE will contact that person and request written release before any of their personal information will be disclosed. No personal health information will ever be disclosed.

Check out the links below for previous coverage of Colorado's vaccine sweepstakes:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS