Children's Hospital Colorado staff must get vaccinated by Oct. 1

A complete vaccination series of COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement to work at Children’s Colorado.

AURORA, Colo. — Children’s Hospital Colorado will require its employees to have completed an approved COVID-19 vaccination series by Oct. 1, 2021.

Children’s Colorado made the announcement Thursday, joining hospitals across the Colorado in requiring its team members to be vaccinated for COVID.

Children’s Hospital Colorado said a complete vaccination series of COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement to work at the hospital. The policy applies to all employees, medical staff, trainees, volunteers, vendors, medical students and contract staff.

The hospital said as COVID-19 cases quickly increase across the state and country, 80 percent of Children’s Colorado patients, including those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, remain ineligible for vaccination. The vaccine requirement aims to help protect patients and families at the hospital.

"Our team members have embodied the spirit of a caring community, adapting and persevering through the past 17 months," said President and CEO of Children’s Colorado Jena Hausmann.

"Vaccines are essential in the fight against COVID-19. With safe and effective vaccines widely available, this decision affirms our commitment to the safety and care for our team members and for those we serve."

Team members who have not received a complete vaccination series of COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1 will be subject to increased PPE requirements, as well as routine COVID-19 PCR testing in accordance with epidemiological trends in Colorado and/or throughout the country, said Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Children’s Colorado provides COVID-19 vaccinations to employees and to community members at its vaccine clinics, available on the Anschutz Medical Campus and Children’s Colorado, Colorado Springs.

The hospital said it has vaccinated more than 49,000 people since December 2020.

