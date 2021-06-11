Kids aged 5-11 get vaccinated at Denver Zoo

A vaccine clinic was held at the Denver Zoo for Coloradans ages 5 to 11 who are now eligible for Pfizer's COVID vaccine.

DENVER — Hundreds of kids rolled up their sleeves this morning at the Denver Zoo. Not to pet an animal but to get their long-awaited first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It honestly felt like a pinch. It felt like more of a tickle than a pinch. I don’t know but the flu shot hurt like way more,” Carlos Gonzalez Moran said.

Most of the kids agreed that the flu shot hurt more. But they all had different reasons for wanting to get their shot.

“I wanted to get it because let’s be honest if they can get it I want to get it to. I want to be free from COVID. I’ve had it once and never again, never again, never again,” Moran said.

He couldn’t believe it when he caught COVID-19.

>> Watch the full interview with Moran below

“Kind of like mind blown like this is happening this is really, really happening,” he said.

That was one reason he decided to get vaccinated. Another reason is so he can get back to doing what he loves.

“You’re so used to going outside, meeting other people. I don’t know seeing the sun on a daily basis. But now you’re stuck in a home and you see the same face over and over again,” Moran said.

He planned in advance so he can have time for some fun.

“I got it on my left arm so I know that my right arm I can draw now,” Moran said.

The children did everything they could to make this fun and easy. Some even brought their favorite stuffed animal for support. Those who did get vaccinated continue to encourage others their age to also roll up their sleeves.

“Get vaccinated as fast as you can that way you can get back to the life you love. All you need to do is get the vaccine and you’ll be free to do what you want to do again, what you love, what you’re passionate about,” Moran said.

9Health365 expected nearly a thousand doses to be administered. Before the clinic, additional doses were ordered as demand increased.