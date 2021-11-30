Coloradans share vaccine motivations at Douglas County vaccination site

Colorado has opened three new large-scale vaccination sites. We visited one in Douglas County to learn what's motivating people to get vaccinated or get a booster.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — This weekend, Colorado opened three new large-scale vaccination sites--before learning about omicron.

In Castle Rock sits the Douglas County Fairgrounds, one of the larger vaccination sites. Tuesday, dozens of Coloradans snaked through the cones and waited in their cars for a shot.

"The drive-through works for fast food. Why not for vaccines?” Highlands Ranch resident Elisabeth Miller said.

Miller said this process makes it easy and convenient for Coloradans to get vaccinated between their schedules--especially when the lines aren’t long.

"I'm getting my booster. I'm traveling to see my parents back in New Hampshire in a couple of weeks,” Miller said.

She is reuniting with her parents for the first time since vaccines were made available. But this reunion wasn't her only reason.

"It wasn't really a priority since the last week, really the last few days, with all the news about the variant," Miller said.

The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa and is now listed as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization. U.S. health officials are keeping an eye on it.

"I wasn't too much worried about the new variants. I feel like we're going to see a lot of new variants. It's a virus," Castle Rock resident Erin Williams said.

Her reason for getting her booster is a bit different.

"I decided to come and get my booster shot because I know so many people who are getting breakthrough cases," she said.

The booster isn't for herself, but for her family.

"I have a 2-year-old who can't get vaccinated. She's in daycare. So everything I can do to protect her too,” she said.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, she’s worked at a hotel. And as new variants arise, she said business is slowing. But she continues to encourage other Coloradans, with hopes we can get back to a sense of normalcy.

"Just go out and do it. And protect each other. Let’s get past this, because I think we're all so sick and tired of hearing about COVID. So let’s move on,” Williams said.



So far, nearly 1 million adults in Colorado have received a booster shot. That's out of the 3.5 million people who are considered fully vaccinated with two shots of an mRNA vaccine or one shot of Johnson & Johnson.