Expect COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Colorado colleges and universities, governor says

Gov. Jared Polis expressed support for the policies after three Colorado schools announced they would require COVID-19 vaccinations.

COLORADO, USA — At least three colleges and universities in Colorado have already announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for all students this fall, and on Tuesday, the state higher education department said to expect that as the norm.

Fort Lewis College near Durango was the first school to make the announcement that vaccines would be required. It was followed this month by the University of Denver and Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

Colorado College made the announcement on Monday that all students, faculty and staff who live, learn, work on and access campus for the 2021-22 academic year need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Vaccines are the gateway to ending this pandemic," Gov. Jared Polis said during a news conference Tuesday. "That is why we all need to do our part to get as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible.

"That is why I expect that most higher education institutions will provide parents and students the peace of mind they want by making vaccines a requirement for next fall, and students want to get vaccinated so they can enjoy the full college experience," Polis said. "Those two or four years fly by quickly, and students have already missed out on so many important social experiences over the last few semesters."

Following the comment by Polis, the Colorado Department of Higher Education expressed support for a vaccine requirement ahead of the fall semester.

"After discussions with our institution presidents and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), we think it’s appropriate to expect our colleges and universities to require students to be fully vaccinated this fall,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of CDHE.

“With the recent uptick in cases and the rise in variants, we want to do what we can to protect the health and welfare of our students, faculty, staff and communities," Paccione said. "We strongly urge our students to get fully vaccinated and be prepared for in-person instruction and campus activities.”