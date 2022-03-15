Colorado will start closing community vaccination sites

This step is part of the state’s "Roadmap to Moving Forward."

DENVER — The State of Colorado will move from offering COVID-19 vaccines through state-run community vaccination sites to traditional healthcare settings, beginning March 31.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the transition from community vaccination sites will be phased, and equity will continue to be prioritized with mobile vaccine buses.

Colorado's mobile vaccine clinics will continue operations through at least June 30.

CDPHE said this step is part of the state’s Roadmap to Moving Forward. Final operations for community vaccination sites will be listed on the state’s website.

In addition to mobile vaccine clinics, CDPHE said community-based pop-up vaccination clinics and other vaccine-related resources and programs will continue. CDPHE has also partnered with 9Health:365 to offer free and low-cost vaccinations and health screenings.

The state has partnered with 54 local public health agencies, multiple community and health care partners over the last 24 months to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine outside of the traditional healthcare system. CDPHE said if necessary, the state is prepared to reestablish these systems, including community vaccination sites, within a four-to-five week timeline.

More information about COVID vaccines, as well as assistance with scheduling an appointment, is available at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

