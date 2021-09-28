WATCH LIVE: Colorado governor gives update on COVID response, vaccination efforts

The governor will give an update on the state's efforts against COVID-19 as cases plateau, and could either increase or decrease in the coming weeks.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts Tuesday afternoon.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Emily Travanty, scientific director for the Laboratory Services Division at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE officials said on Thursday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were plateauing and could either increase or decrease in the coming weeks and months.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said that case numbers have been going up and down in the previous two weeks, and while there was a more clear downward trend in recent days, there could be another increase as people move inside for the fall and winter months.

When reviewing seven-day case rates among age groups, Herlihy said they were highest among children ages 6 to 11, who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, followed by the 12 to 18 age range. The 18+ population had the next lowest rate, and the lowest was the 0 to 5 age range.

Herlihy said pediatric case rates among school-age children (6 to 17) are showing a lot of variation between counties. Among the state's 10 largest counties, Weld, El Paso and Larimer have much higher rates of transmission compared with the other seven counties.

Herlihy said those case rates correlate with the vaccination rates in those counties, as those with lower rates are seeing increased transmission among vaccine-eligible children.

Herlihy also presented data that show schools districts that require masks inside have lower case rates, compared with school districts that don't requiring masks.

COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said Thursday that hospitalizations have been fluctuating between 875 and 900 cases in recently, and that the vast majority are unvaccinated.

Specifically, 702 unvaccinated patients were hospitalized, compared to 175 who were vaccinated, on Sept. 22.

"Our hospitalizations are a pandemic of the unvaccinated at this point," Bookman said.

