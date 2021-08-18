Polis, health officials to provide update on Colorado's COVID response

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube channel and the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Polis will be joined by the following:

As kids begin going back to school, Polis said on Thursday the state is offering schools the option of free voluntary rapid testing for students on campus.

The testing option is free, and the state can even provide a contractor to take care of school needs with the testing. Polis said the testing is paid for with federal funding.

Information on this program is available on the state’s COVID-19 website.

The state is providing medical-grade masks to schools, and Polis said Colorado recommends masks be worn in schools but is not yet mandating them. Though, if schools can’t prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses, the state may look at taking stronger measures.

He added that the state will do everything in its power to ensure schools keep in-person learning, and the state will not allow a lack of mask-wearing to cause schools to go remote.

Polis said quarantined classes are on the table, and you may see short-term remote learning if there are COVID exposures.

As the debate over whether to require masks in schools rages on, some county health departments are taking the decision out of the hands of individual districts and instead issuing public health orders requiring the use of masks in school settings.

On Tuesday, the City and County of Denver issued a public health order that requires face coverings in schools and childcare facilities for all people ages two and older.

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) also voted Tuesday to pass a mask mandate for all students ages 2-11 in public and private school in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

The Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) Department issued a public health order Monday requiring masks while inside at schools and childcare settings for anyone over the age of two starting on Tuesday.

