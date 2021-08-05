22% of Colorado's July COVID-19 cases were break-through cases, state data reveals

The majority of new COVID cases are unvaccinated people and those account for more than 80% of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in August and July.

COLORADO, USA — The delta variant is causing many of Colorado's break-through COVID cases – where fully vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19.

State data shows nearly 22% of Colorado's COVID-19 cases in July were break-through cases.

Last week, Aug. 8-14, it's an even higher number – 26% of the COVID cases are break-through cases.

Case count

State data for July 1-31 shows:

16,741 COVID cases.

78.1% of the July cases were unvaccinated people.

21.9% of the July cases were vaccinated people.

State data for Aug. 8-14 shows:

7,027 COVID cases.

73.2% of the Aug. cases were unvaccinated people.

26.8% of the Aug. cases were vaccinated people.

Hospitalizations

State data for July 1-31 hospitalizations shows:

1,365 COVID July hospitalizations.

88% of the July hospitalizations were unvaccinated people.

12% of the July hospitalizations were vaccinated people.

State data for Aug. 8-14 hospitalizations shows:

222 COVID Aug. hospitalizations.

83.3% of the Aug. hospitalizations were unvaccinated people.

16.7% of the Aug. hospitalizations were vaccinated people.

The state health department continued to remind the public that vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and the community against COVID-19 infection.

