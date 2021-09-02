Colorado Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 starting Feb. 12

Nearly 30 Walmart or Sam's Club pharmacies will begin administering the vaccine through a federal retail program starting Feb. 12.

COLORADO, USA — The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at more than two dozen Walmart pharmacies across Colorado beginning Feb. 12 through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine in Colorado can schedule through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

The initial vaccine supply is limited, and Walmart said it worked with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states to select locations using factors like population density, customer demographics, infection rates, and availability of local healthcare resources taken into consideration.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Colorado, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said last week that many of the pharmacies that would be getting vaccine doses would be in areas where hospital access was more challenging.

Below is a list of the Colorado locations where the vaccine will be available starting Feb. 12.

Alamosa, 3333 Clark St.

Arvada, 7370 W 52nd Ave. (Sam's Club)

Aurora, 5650 S Chambers Rd.

Aurora, 10400 E Colfax Ave.

Aurora, 3301 Tower Rd.

Canon City, 3105 E US Highway 50

Castle Rock, 133 Sam Walton Ln

Colorado Springs, 3201 E. Platte Ave

Colorado Springs, 1575 Space Center Dr.

Denver, 5141 Chambers Rd.

Denver, 1442 Parker Rd.

Durango, 1155 S Camino Del Rio

Fort Collins, 1250 E. Magnolia St.

Fountain, 6310 S. US Highway 85-87

Grand Junction, 2881 North Ave.

Greeley, 920 47th Ave.

La Junta, 6 Conley Rd.

Littleton, 7700 W. Quincy Ave.

Longmont, 2514 Maint St.

Parker, 11101 S. Parker Rd.

Pueblo, 4080 W. Northern Ave.

Pueblo, 2730 S. Prairie Ave.

Pueblo West, 78 N. Murdoch Blvd.

Sterling, 1510 W. Main St.

Thornton, 9901 Grant St.

Trinidad, 2921 Toupal Dr.

Westminster, 9499 Sheridan Blvd.

For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine