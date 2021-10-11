Polis signs executive order declaring Colorado a 'high risk' for COVID-19 exposure or transmission

The declaration ensures everyone eligible can get a COVID-19 booster.

COLORADO, USA — With hospital bed availability at an all-time low and widespread virus transmission across the state, leaders are urging anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot. That recommendation is at odds with federal guidelines which only recommend it for older adults and those at high risk.

However, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) signed an Executive Order Thursday declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, making every Coloradan who is 18 or older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy presented data earlier this week about the impact the booster could have on hospital capacity.

If the current rate of adults receiving booster shots remains unchanged, the state will hit 2,258 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 1.

If the state doubles the booster rate, hospitalizations will peak at 2,156 on Dec. 24.

If 75% of people 18 and older get a booster in the next month, hospitalizations will peak at 2,082 on Dec. 20.

We've compiled some resources to help those who want to get a booster to find one near them.

Pharmacies

Major pharmacies are continuing to offer the COVID-19 vaccine but many of them aren't offering walk-up so you'll want to make an appointment first.

Jogan Health Solutions clinics

The clinic has partners with the state to host ongoing clinics across the state.

Aurora - Aurora Municipal campus southwest parking lot (15151 E. Alameda Parkway)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Littleton - Arapahoe Community College 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive

Monday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Evergreen - Library 5000 Highway 73

Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Evergreen - Fire Rescue 1801 Bergen Parkway

Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Broomfield - 11025 Dover St.

Thursdays and Saturdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Durango - Fort Lewis College 1000 Rim Road

Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pagosa Springs - Pagosa High School 800 S 8th St.

Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile vaccine clinics

Appointments are based on region and are available in the Denver Metro area, Southeast, Western Slope, northeast and southwest portions of the state.

Visit their website to find the current locations and to schedule and appointments. Walk ups will be accepted on a case-by-case basis, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

Tri-County Health (TCHD) clinics

Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older. Appointments are encouraged; walk-ins will be accepted until clinic capacity is reached. Call 303-451-0123 to make an appointment. All clinics will have Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Aurora - 15400 E. 14th Place

Mondays 1-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Castle Rock - 410 S. Wilcox Street

Tuesdays and Fridays 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Englewood- 4857 S. Broadway #6806

Mondays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Fridays 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Lone Tree - 9350 Heritage Hills Circle

Mondays and Thursdays 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Westminster - 1401 W. 122nd Ave #200

Park & Call: park in a designated spot and call number

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Fridays, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Use the map below to find a provider in your area.