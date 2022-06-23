x
Vaccine

State health officials give update on COVID in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a briefing Thursday morning on case counts and vaccinations for young children.
Credit: Simfalex - stock.adobe.com
An individual face medical surgical mask on Colorado State Flag Background. Health mask. Protection against COVID-19 virus, influenza, SARS. Coronavirus in Colorado

DENVER — State health officials gave an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Thursday morning, as the vaccine became available to children 6 months old to 5 years old.

Speaking at the 10:40 a.m. briefing by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) were:

  • Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander
  • Alicia Cronquist, COVID-19 surveillance program manager
  • Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer
  • Health Roth, immunization branch chief

CDPHE started offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to young children this week. Starting Thursday, the state will send texts and email notifications to parents and guardians with children in this age group, to let them know the vaccine is available.

A total of 82.78% of Colorado's eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.74% are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data.

There has been an increase in COVID cases in the state since late April, with the state's seven-day positivity rate sitting above 11%. Omicron variants have been dominant in the state during the current spike, which now shows signs of slowing, according to CDPHE data.

As of the week of June 5, about 52% of cases statewide were of the BA.2 variant. The BA.2 variant is often informally referred to as “stealth" omicron because it has genetic mutations that could make it harder to detect through testing, the American Medical Association says.

