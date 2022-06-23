State health officials give update on COVID in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a briefing Thursday morning on case counts and vaccinations for young children.

DENVER — State health officials gave an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Thursday morning, as the vaccine became available to children 6 months old to 5 years old.

Speaking at the 10:40 a.m. briefing by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) were:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander

Alicia Cronquist, COVID-19 surveillance program manager

Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer

Health Roth, immunization branch chief

CDPHE started offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to young children this week. Starting Thursday, the state will send texts and email notifications to parents and guardians with children in this age group, to let them know the vaccine is available.

A total of 82.78% of Colorado's eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.74% are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data.

There has been an increase in COVID cases in the state since late April, with the state's seven-day positivity rate sitting above 11%. Omicron variants have been dominant in the state during the current spike, which now shows signs of slowing, according to CDPHE data.