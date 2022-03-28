Colorado health officials to give update on state's COVID response

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are scheduled to speak at 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.

Speakers will include the following:

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist

Heather Roth, Immunization Branch Chief

Dr. Emily Travanty, State Lab Director

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 12:40 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

A total of 81.68% of Colorado's eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 73.30% is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Statewide, there are 135 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of March 21, and there have been an average of 309 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days.

>Video above from Friday: Denver ICU has zero COVID patients for first time since pandemic began.

During recent data collection, about 93% of tested COVID-19 samples in Colorado were the original omicron variant, and 7% were the so-called "stealth" omicron variant.

The BA.2 variant is often informally referred to as “stealth" omicron because it has genetic mutations that could make it harder to detect through testing, the American Medical Association says.

