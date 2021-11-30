Colorado health officials to give update on state's COVID response

Officials with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment will speak about efforts being taken to prepare for the newly-discovered COVID-19 omicron variant.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including details on monitoring for the newly-discovered omicron variant.

Speakers will include the following:

Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE state epidemiologist

Rachel Jervis, CDPHE epidemiologist

Emily Travanty, CDPHE state lab director

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

CDPHE said it is monitoring for the omicron variant and is in contact with the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Colorado, and CDPHE said it has the mechanisms in place to detect the variant.

That includes state, private and commercial labs conducting genome sequencing on samplings of tests.

> Video above: 9Health expert discusses the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The state is also leading a wastewater monitoring collaboration with utilities to monitor levels of COVID-19 particles in wastewater, and looking for genetic markers that are consistent with the presence of COVID-19 variants, including omicron.

“Pandemics aren’t easy. The virus is tricky and trying to survive us at every turn, but we know what to do to help stop it,” said Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer. “We need everyone to do what they’ve done in the past and continue to take precautions. Protecting yourself against other variants, like the delta variant, as well as the flu, will help us be ready for if/when the omicron variant arrives here.”

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.